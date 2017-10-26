Disability flick offers insight on learning disability

Understanding the struggles students with learning disabilities face on a daily basis in the classroom was the topic of a film shown as a part the Disability Awareness Month film series.

Monday in LLRC-107, Learning Disabilities Specialist Elaine Gerber hosted the third film in this month’s film series titled “Understanding Learning Disabilities: How Difficult Can This Be?”

Gerber said she picked the film because it is useful in helping people understand learning disabilities when they aren’t visual or clearly evident.

“With learning disabilities it’s easy to say, ‘Well you look fine. I don’t see a problem.’”

According to the Learning Disabilities Association of America, learning disabilities are neurologically-based processing problems.

These problems can interfere with learning basic skills such as reading, writing and math.

The documentary focuses on an exercise performed by Dr. Richard Lavoie called the F.A.T. city workshop. F.A.T is an acronym for “Frustration, Anxiety, Tension.”

He brought together social workers, developmental psychologists, teachers and parents of children with learning disabilities to participate.