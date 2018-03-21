STEM contributors recognized

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math department have set up boards to display supporters of the field in hopes of empowering women and men.

From the Library to the General Education Building, you might have seen boards displaying pictures of people who have made a significant impact in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields.

In honor of Black History Month in February, STEM Center Program Coordinator Rodney Wilson and Nancy Barba were the lead developers for the displays. “(Nancy and I) agreed that we wanted to feature both historical and contemporary black contributors to STEM. We also made a special effort to highlight black women who have made contributions to STEM fields.”

There are 17 boards measured at 11×24 inches showing women like Nancy Douyon, a human factors engineer and a user experience research program manager at Google, and men like Stephen Alexander, a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and musician, as well as a professor of physics, astronomy, and astrophysics at Penn State University.

The materials used to complete the displays were already purchased for past projects and events, with board printing costing $17.

Psychology major Kira Harrison said, “I think it’s dope. It’s good to see strong black women and people of color doing extraordinary things. I like seeing our heritage living up to our expectations.”

Undecided major Zeneya Larot said, “It’s empowering to see these around campus and be enlightened on what these people accomplished. They have a chance to shine and be successful no matter what color they are.”

A display outside of the STEM Office (PS-109) also holds the case full of each influential leader that can be seen by anyone who walks by.