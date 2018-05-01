Hundreds of books available at book sale

Thousands of books will be sold for 25 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcover during the Library Book Sale on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Thousands of books will be sold for 25 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcover during the Library Book Sale on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Books are being sold for 25 cents for a paperback and $1 for a hardcover in the Library by the fireplace today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Library Coordinator Judy Flum said of the thousands of books being sold, only fairly recent textbooks will cost more than $1.

Flum said the Friends of the Contra Costa College Library (FOL) Annual Book Sale raises funds for services and programs of the Library and Learning Resource Center. The funds will help pay for subscription databases and expanding and maintaining the Library’s book collection along with various other things..

Andrew Kuo, Library coordinator, said the books cover all subject areas from fiction to history and science.

“We have a lot. Oh, art, we have a bunch of art books,” Kuo said.

Senior library technician Tady Yoseph said, “The majority of the books were donated by retired faculty and staff — and current FOL members.” There are also a sizable amount of books from community donations.

The sale is run by volunteers from the FOL.

Yoseph said some assistance will be provided, mostly boxing and unboxing books, by the Library’s paid student workers.

The FOL is made up of 45-50 members and 8-10 board members. Flum said the board is comprised of “English professors and such who care about the Library.”

The FOL membership fee is $12 annually and lets members freely attend FOL events that non-members would have to pay for.

The annual book sale used to be frequented by small books sellers before large online services put most of them out of business, Yoseph said.

“If you aren’t choosy about the books you like, the sale’s picked-over carcass will be available to be taken away for free after the sale is over,” Kuo said, “Any (books) still unclaimed after that are fated for a recycling center’s book section. Get them before they’re turned into pulp.”