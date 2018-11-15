Late game heroics help Sharks rally past Predators

Joonas Donskoi (left) jukes Kevin Fiala (right) during the San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators game on Tuesday.

SAN JOSE — Future hall-of-famer Joe Thornton scored his 400th career goal which was the go-ahead score to propelled his San Jose Sharks (10-6) past the Nashville Predators (13-5) in a 5-4 thriller Tuesday in the SAP Center.

The top-ranked Predators came into Tuesday’s game after losing the first of back-to-back games to the Anaheim Ducks in a 2-1 overtime shootout. After a quick start by the Sharks saw three goals scored in the first period, it seemed the Predators were set up to be blown out.

However, the Predators rallied back with three goals in the second period with two scored by Filip Forsberg.

At 2:43 of the third period, Rocco Grimaldi scored a goal to give Nashville a 4-3 lead and momentum the visitors hoped would carry through the final horn.

With the game in jeopardy of slipping away, San Jose began to show signs of life.

First by way of Joe Pavelski’s game-tying shot with 13:05 on the clock. It was followed by Thornton’s go-ahead, record-breaking goal just 13 seconds later.

The score gave the Sharks a 5-4 lead they would maintain for the remaining seven minutes the contest.