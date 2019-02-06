Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

Basketball drives passion for life on and off the court

As the Comet’s practice intensified, Evan Thompson got his turn doing a full court dribbling drill.

After gliding past the initial two defenders Thompson was contested strongly at the basket but was able to go up strong to score on his teammate.

He let out a yell that rang throughout the gym and hurled the ball up into the air in satisfaction while running back to the other end where the Comets were lined up at.

For Evan Thompson, Basketball is not just a hobby and passion but an intensity that drives his life on and off the court.

And his coaches see it.

Coach Miguel Johnson has stated multiple times during this basketball campaign that Thompson and fellow guard Isaiah Attles have been constants for the Comets, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Early in the season, before conference play began, Thompson and Attles were in Johnson’s offensive game plan as not only leaders on the court, but in practice and in the locker room.

Johnson said, “When our guards get out in space and we dictate the pace of the game with Evan (Thompson) and Isaiah (Attles) we can go on runs and get ahead.

These guys who have been here know what we want and know how to lead by example for those who are newer on the team.”

Thompson, who attended Berkeley high school, has seen his role grow within the Comets’ basketball program from redshirting his first year due to injury, to making an impact on the floor now in his second season.

Thompson is second in the Bay Valley Conference in points per game and is leading the Comets in scoring this season. His success on the court has often been the common denominator for the team during CCC’s early BVC winning streak.

That early run led the team to a 5-1 record.

Assistant coach Jason Maples said, “He understands what we want and he can communicate that to his teammates to show them how to focus on the task at hand. That’s part of his leadership role on the team.”

That has come in handy as of late with the current rough patch for the Comets. The team has dropped five straight conference games to fall to 5-6.

Thompson said it (losing) has been tough for the team but keeping the focus on basketball is what motivates him.

It provides the intensity and security he needs not only on but off the court in his long-term goals.

“Basketball, for me, has been a constant safe haven and I know there is stuff off the court that could get me in trouble. But being here, I am in the place I’m supposed to be with the support system I need to succeed.”

Thompson sees Contra Costa College as a template for what he is looking for in a program when it’s his time to move on to the next level.

“I want to be part of a program that wants me as well,” Thompson said, “I hope to have that opportunity when it comes knocking, but I appreciate the coaching staff here.”

Thompson’s intensity continues drive him and although basketball may seem like a game to some people, it’s a way of life for him that motivates the sophomore to always attack life in the same manner he attacks the rim.