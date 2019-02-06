The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Menu

Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

Basketball drives passion for life on and off the court

Comet+guard+Evan+Thompson+dives+for+a+loose+ball+in+a+basketball+game+against+Diablo+Valley+College.+Thompson+leads+the+Comets+in+scoring.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

Comet guard Evan Thompson dives for a loose ball in a basketball game against Diablo Valley College. Thompson leads the Comets in scoring.

Comet guard Evan Thompson dives for a loose ball in a basketball game against Diablo Valley College. Thompson leads the Comets in scoring.

Xavier Johnson / The Advocate

Comet guard Evan Thompson dives for a loose ball in a basketball game against Diablo Valley College. Thompson leads the Comets in scoring.

Xavier Johnson / The Advocate

Xavier Johnson / The Advocate

Comet guard Evan Thompson dives for a loose ball in a basketball game against Diablo Valley College. Thompson leads the Comets in scoring.

By Joel Umanzor, Sports Editor
February 6, 2019
Filed under Showcase, Spotlight

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As the Comet’s practice intensified, Evan Thompson got his turn doing a full court dribbling drill.

After gliding past the initial two defenders Thompson was contested strongly at the basket but was able to go up strong to score on his teammate.

He let out a yell that rang throughout the gym and hurled the ball up into the air in satisfaction while running back to the other end where the Comets were lined up at.

For Evan Thompson, Basketball is not just a hobby and passion but an intensity that drives his life on and off the court.

And his coaches see it.

Coach Miguel Johnson has stated multiple times during this basketball campaign that Thompson and fellow guard Isaiah Attles have been constants for the Comets, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Denis Perez / The Advocate
Guard Evan Thompson leads the Comets in points per game with an average of 18.
He leads the squad in minutes played per game at 33.7 minutes.
His free throw percentage, 83.8, is the highest on the Comets.

Early in the season, before conference play began, Thompson and Attles were in Johnson’s offensive game plan as not only leaders on the court, but in practice and in the locker room.

Johnson said, “When our guards get out in space and we dictate the pace of the game with Evan (Thompson) and Isaiah (Attles) we can go on runs and get ahead.

These guys who have been here know what we want and know how to lead by example for those who are newer on the team.”

Thompson, who attended Berkeley high school, has seen his role grow within the Comets’ basketball program from redshirting his first year due to injury, to making an impact on the floor now in his second season.

Thompson is second in the Bay Valley Conference in points per game and is leading the Comets in scoring this season. His success on the court has often been the common denominator for the team during CCC’s early BVC winning streak.

That early run led the team to a 5-1 record.

Assistant coach Jason Maples said, “He understands what we want and he can communicate that to his teammates to show them how to focus on the task at hand. That’s part of his leadership role on the team.”

That has come in handy as of late with the current rough patch for the Comets. The team has dropped five straight conference games to fall to 5-6.

Thompson said it (losing) has been tough for the team but keeping the focus on basketball is what motivates him.

It provides the intensity and security he needs not only on but off the court in his long-term goals.

“Basketball, for me, has been a constant safe haven and I know there is stuff off the court that could get me in trouble. But being here, I am in the place I’m supposed to be with the support system I need to succeed.”

Thompson sees Contra Costa College as a template for what he is looking for in a program when it’s his time to move on to the next level.

“I want to be part of a program that wants me as well,” Thompson said, “I hope to have that opportunity when it comes knocking, but I appreciate the coaching staff here.”

Thompson’s intensity continues drive him and although basketball may seem like a game to some people, it’s a way of life for him that motivates the sophomore to always attack life in the same manner he attacks the rim.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Showcase

    Interim takeover

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Spotlight

    Dorothy Wendt: An unmatched pioneer

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Scene

    ‘Rent’ disappoints in primetime

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Opinion

    Editorial: Fresh start for everyone

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Campus Beat

    Acknowledging Africa

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Sports

    Basketball in his blood, NBA in his dreams

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Scene

    Drama faculty let loose in play

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Sports

    Remembering coach Tom Kinnard

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Opinion

    Editorial: Under pressure

  • Evan Thompson thrives with increased role

    Spotlight

    Artist embodies resilience through painting, art

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Evan Thompson thrives with increased role