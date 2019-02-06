The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Oakland native runs for president

Denis Perez / The Advocate
More than 20,000 people showed up to support presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Kamala Harris at her campaign kickoff rally in her hometown of Oakland, California on Jan. 27.

By Denis Perez, Creative Director
February 6, 2019
Oakland native runs for president