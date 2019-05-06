California’s green rush: Insight into local cannabis clubs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Holistic Healing Collective

If you’re looking to have the total cannabis club experience, then Holistic Healing Collective (HHC) in Richmond is by far the best dispensary in the area. Whether you wish to dabble with edibles or take a toke of flowers, HHC has a variety of options including household and emerging brands offered at a lower price than any of the other four cannabis clubs.

This includes traditional flowers with every day eighths of sativa, indica and hybrids for $20. Concentrates and different forms of edibles likes cookies, gummies and hard candy are also available.

One downfall, however, is the limited parking due to its location in a busy strip mall.

If you find yourself visiting this cannabis club after 4 p.m. be prepared for a parking headache and at least a 10-minute wait in line.

Holistic Healing Collective makes up for this though, with their large, organized showroom and knowledgeable budtenders.

Visibly beautiful display cases with featured products line the well-lit showroom as large menus categorize in detail the variety of brands offered.

If you have any questions, each budtender is more than willing to explain and even provide smelling samples and their own personal experiences with the different cannabis mediums.

7 Star

In comparison to other local dispensaries, 7 Star cannabis club in Richmond is the more expensive sister of Holistic Healing Collective.

They offer a variety of options including household and emerging brands, except $2 to $5 more expensive.

Even the eighth’s of the same brand of cannabis flower that’s offered at Holistic Healing Collective for $20 is more expensive at 7 Star.

But that’s only a minor flaw with this dispensary.

Before the legalization of marijuana, 7 Stars was housed in Pacific East Mall with a small showroom with a maximum capacity of no more than 10 people.

Although they have found a new home directly across the street, the showroom still remains small, cluttered and intimidating.

What’s worse, the budtenders still give off a “better than you” attitude.

Instead of visibly organized display cases, products such as edibles are tossed in different baskets on bookcase-like shelves that tower almost too high to see what’s in them.

7 Stars is a reasonable dispensary, if you are willing to spend a little more money and are able sift through the scattered menu.