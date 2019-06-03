The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Menu

Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Denis Perez / The Advocate
Mexican folk dancers perform a dance routine at the intersection of Macdonald Avenue and 23rd Street during the 15th annual Unity and Peace Parade on May 4, 2019 in Richmond, California.

By Denis Perez, Creative Director
June 3, 2019
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Oiler team delivers high quality soccer season

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Appetizer cook-off satisfies

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Oakland native runs for president

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Artist embodies resilience through painting, art

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Late game heroics help Sharks rally past Predators

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Horses, jockeys compete at Churchill Downs

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Youth center celebrates Latinx

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Warriors celebrate third national championship

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

  • Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo

    Multimedia

    Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Richmond unites at 23rd Street, celebrate Cinco De Mayo