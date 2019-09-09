FC Juarez dominates first half against Oakland Roots, fend off the U.S team

Oakland Roots central midfielder Octavio Guzman tackles off FC Juarez striker Diego Rolan for possession of the ball during the 4-2 win for the FC Juarez Bravos in Oakland, California on Sunday.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – The Mexican first division team FC Juarez scored two goals within the first ten minutes of starting the game against the Oakland Roots. The Oakland team later went on to score two goals while giving up another one for a final score of 2-4 during Sunday’s friendly international match at Laney College.