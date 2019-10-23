Squad loses 43-6 to Dons

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The high of the previous week’s 24-16 win over San Jose City College ended abruptly as the Comet football team (2-5 overall and 1-1 in the Pacific 7 Conference) suffered a 43-6 loss to first place De Anza College (4-2 overall, 3-0 in the Pac-7) Saturday in Cupertino.

Contra Costa College began the game with an early touchdown drive that saw the Comets march down the field with a 12 play, 90-yard drive.

Quarterback Jaylen Tregle connected with running back Capassio Cherry for a 15-yard passing touchdown to give CCC an early advantage.

The ensuing extra point attempt was blocked leaving the Comets with a 6-0 lead.

However, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung’s kickoff was immediately returned for an 82-yard touchdown by Jevon Sturn.

The Dons converted the extra point, giving them a 7-6 lead with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

CCC’s defense throughout the game was unable to stop the Don offense which saw the home team averaging 7.7 yards-per-play compared to the Comets’ 3.1.

However, the Comet offense did move the ball at times, converting on 75 percent (3 out of 4) on fourth down attempts.

The Comets return home to play Los Medanos College on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Comet Stadium.

Despite some positive stat lines, CCC found itself down 24-6 at half time. The Comet defense stepped up in the third quarter of the game by not allowing any offensive points. The Dons only two points in the quarter came by forcing a CCC safety on a muffed punt.

De Anza went on to score 17 points in the fourth quarter to cap off their fourth consecutive victory.

Comet coach Pat Henderson said his team’s performance wasn’t good.

“Our performance was very poor, we lacked tenacity and effort. The Comets got in the Comets’ way,” Henderson said.