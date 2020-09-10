Interim Chancellor Huff Ousted by District Governing Board

Interim Chancellor Eugene Huff (right) and Former Chancellor Fred Wood (left) discuss the formation of an interim presidential hiring committee at a Fireside Hall meeting with CCC staff on Aug. 15, 2019 during a public forum.

The Governing Board of the Contra Costa Community College District decided not to extend the contract of Interim Chancellor Eugene Huff Tuesday night, effectively terminating his relationship with the district.

Huff, currently the executive vice chancellor of administrative services, will remain in his role until the end of his contract, June 30, 2021.

The decision was made during the Sep. 9 regular district board meeting, held via Zoom video conference.

Board secretary Greg Enholm motioned to vote against the extension of Huff’s contract, with a second by trustee John E. Márquez. Vicky Gordon also voted no.

Rebecca Barrett and Andy Li voted in favor of extending the contract.

At its June 24, 2020 regular meeting, the Governing Board voted to delay decisions regarding implementation of merit increases until the fiscal year 2020-21 budget was better known.

During yesterday’s meeting, the 2020-21 budget was approved, and Huff’s contract came to an end.

In a previous 4CD district meeting, Associate Vice Chancellor of Human Resources Dio Shipp and Chief Financial Officer Jonah Nicholas were also denied contract extensions.

Contra Costa College faculty and staff have expressed concerns about these decisions, both publicly and privately to Advocate staffers. The Advocate was sent a link to an anonymous website (https://4cd-boarddysfunction.weebly.com/) that alleges impropriety by members of the board. It includes copies of several district documents and links to recorded board meetings.

Huff has been working as the Interim Chancellor and performing his duties as executive vice chancellor after Chancellor Fred Wood’s surprise early retirement in November. The district plans to hire a permanent chancellor before the end of the fall semester.