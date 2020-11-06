District Board Trustees Gordon and Enholm down big margins in county election

Fernando Sandoval and Judy Walters are taking the lead in the race for 4CD Governing Board trustees in Wards 5 and 2, beating their incumbent opponents Greg Enholm and Vicki Gordon respectively.

Contra Costa County continues to tabulate votes, with 506,347 votes currently processed. According to the Contra Costa County Registrar, 70,000 votes remain to be processed.

It is unclear how many of those votes will impact the trustee races. County residents only vote for trustees in the ward they reside in.

As of now, Walters leads Gordon in the Ward 2 trustee race with 49.64 percent of the vote, while Gordon received 36.30 percent. The remaining votes have gone to former DVC student John Michaelson at 14.06 percent.

Walters served as president of Diablo Valley College from 2007 to 2010 and was endorsed by Board President Rebecca Barrett and Trustee Andy Li.

Sandoval, endorsed by the United Faculty union, ran to serve as Ward 5 trustee. Sandoval is ahead of Enholm 54.98-45.64 percent.

The Ward 2 race currently has 78 percent turnout, with less than 35,000 possible ballots outstanding. The Ward 5 race has 62 percent turnout with nearly 50,000 possible ballots outstanding.

According to an official statement by Contra Costa County Elections Division, the next update will be posted by 5 p.m. on Nov 10. However, the county states that additional results will be posted each Friday and will be expected to be finalized on Nov 30.

This election comes after the district Governing Board received no confidence votes last month from the Classified Senates and Academic Senates at DVC and Los Medanos College. The Classified Senate at the District Office also passed a no confidence resolution. Each resolution specifically called out Gordon, Enholm, and Trustee John Marquez for violating board policies.