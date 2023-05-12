CCC’s 21st annual EOPS/CARE/CALWORK student recognition ceremony had a massive turnout

By Alyssa Earnest, Editor-in-Chief|May 12, 2023

Charles+Ramirez%2C+the+Interim+EOPS%2FCARE%2FCALWORKs+Manager%2C+welcomes+everyone+to+the+ceremony.
Gallery|6 Photos
Alyssa Earnest
Charles Ramirez, the Interim EOPS/CARE/CALWORKs Manager, welcomes everyone to the ceremony.