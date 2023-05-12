CCC’s 21st annual EOPS/CARE/CALWORK student recognition ceremony had a massive turnout

By Alyssa Earnest, Editor-in-Chief|May 12, 2023
Campus News
Contra Costa College announces Kimberly Rogers as CCC’s 15th permanent president
National surveys raise questions about college and university enrollment
CCC students can now become aerospace scholars at NASA
ChatGPT: Helpful or harmful?
Through the struggles of COVID, Contra Costa culinary program perseveres
With DACA on shaky ground, Bay Area orgs provide support to immigrant students
CCC graduation ceremonies return to the Richmond Memorial Auditorium
CCC staff, students no longer required to submit proof of vaccination
New laws aim to get California community college students to graduation faster
CCC hosts planetarium show in celebration of Native American Heritage Month
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *