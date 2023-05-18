Contra Costa College announces Kimberly Rogers as CCC’s 15th permanent president

The search and hiring process for a permanent Contra Costa College president has come to an end, district officials have announced.

Kimberly Rogers has been appointed the 15th permanent president of the college, after first joining Contra Costa College’s faculty as the vice president of instruction in March 2021, later becoming interim president.

The role of the president is the top job at the college, in charge of overseeing all operations and the educational programs and services of Contra Costa College.

“I am honored to join the dedicated team of CCC faculty, classified professionals, and managers, in achieving the college’s mission of providing equitable access, increasing student success, and fulfilling the hopes and dreams of our students and the communities we serve,” Rogers said in a press release issued Wednesday by the Contra Costa Community College District. “I look forward to expanding our presence in the community, and nurturing the important collaborations and partnerships that are needed to be successful.”

Interviews with candidates were held the last week of April, and final interviews and public forums – a chance for the campus community to hear from the candidates – were held May 8 and 9 on the campus.

Rogers became interim president after the last college president, Tia Robinson-Cooper, resigned about a year into the position. Prior to Robinson-Cooper, the college faced some turnover of college presidents, including Katrina VanderWoude, who was placed on administrative leave in 2019 before resigning. Damon Bell replaced VanderWoude in an interim role until Robinson-Cooper took the job.

She has earned praise for promoting and expanding academic and career pathways for CCC students. The college was selected for multiple mathematics, engineering, and aerospace programs under her tenure.

She has also pushed for students to receive more services and counseling, despite the challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting up services such as free lunch, the expansion of mental health counseling, the Comets to Careers clothing closet, and other food-based resources.

“Dr. Rogers brings a comprehensive background of community college executive leadership that spans both instruction and student services,” said Interim District Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh in a press release. “Her responsiveness to community needs and focus on advancing equitable student outcomes is an excellent fit for CCC and the West County community.”

Before Rogers’ time at CCC, she held the role of vice president of academic and student affairs at Roxbury Community College in Boston, Massachusetts. Her role consisted of duties such as curriculum development and assessment of student learning, faculty and staff development, federal and state grant administration, and the integration of academic and student affairs.

At RCC, she teamed up with faculty to launch new programs and credentials in Nursing, Early Childhood Education, Aviation Maintenance Technology, and Smart Building Technology in hopes to create more career opportunities for the student body.

According to CCC’s website, Rogers stated that one reason she wanted to come to California was because “the California legislature is committed to higher education in unique ways and to helping students who are low-income and of color. [She] saw the student population at CCC and knew that this is where [she] wanted to be.”

Although Rogers has been already announced as the permanent president of the college, the 4CD Governing Board will vote on the ratification of her contract at their June 14, 2023, meeting.

The recorded forum from May 8 is available to watch here.