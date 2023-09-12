DVC track coach and professor charged with human trafficking

A Diablo Valley College faculty member is currently facing nine felony charges for human trafficking, pandering, pimping, and other charges related to sexual assaults.

According to a press release from the Contra Costa District Attorney, a complaint was filed Monday against Kyle Lee Whitmore, a track coach and communications professor at DVC.

Whitmore, 39, was arrested last Thursday and was at the county jail in Martinez as of Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the District Attorney. Whitmore was being held without the possibility of bail.

One of the charges involved a DVC student, Contra Costa Community College District spokesperson Tim Leong confirmed. He said Whitmore was put on administrative leave.

“The District is devastated by the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised thus far. The safety of our students and staff is our main priority. We take seriously any accusations of inappropriate behavior by our employees and honor the expectation that our students, staff, and visitors have to be safe when they visit our campuses,” Leong said in an email.

Whitmore was named the California Community College Cross Country and Track Coaches Association’s “Coach of the Year” last year, according to a news release from the college at the time.

He is accused of trafficking two women to commit “crimes of prostitution,” the District Attorney’s memo said. The charges also include one count of pimping and four counts of “sexual penetration by a foreign object”. Campus police launched an investigation along with the sheriff’s office after one of the women – who is being identified only as Jane Doe #1 – made a report to campus authorities.

Whitmore’s attorney declined to comment for now. Instead he said he’ll comment next week.

Whitemore’s arraignment was scheduled to happen Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. The District Attorney Public Information Officer Ted Asregadoo said it will now be expected next week.

“Mr. Whitmore did not enter a plea yesterday. Defense counsel asked the judge to put over the arraignment until [Sept. 19] at 1:30 p.m. The judge agreed to the request. Whitmore will remain in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility,” Asregadoo mentioned in an email.

The District Attorney office has a local human trafficking hotline at (925) 957-8658.

Law enforcement officials have encouraged those with information regarding the case to contact the Investigation Division at the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 313-2600. To report acts of human trafficking, contact the District Attorney office’s hotline or the national hotline 2-1-1.