Comets’ volleyball takes the game against Yuba College

Gallery • 3 Photos The Advocate Photographer, Leon Watkins Contra Costa Comet player no#. 8, Halimah Honstm - Ahmed MB and Contra Costa Comet player no#. 12, Isabel Fernandez Oppo / RH, show Yuba College 49ers how teamwork “works” San Pablo Ca 29 September 2023, Contra Costa College, Women’s Volleyball vs Yuba College

The Comets’ women’s volleyball team won a match against the Yuba College 49ers on Friday, Sept. 29. The match was comprised of a full five games, and the Comets won the final game 15 to 13.

“Jordan Barnes’ 23 powerful kill shots led the team to victory, Ashley Gutierrez’s 12 kills and skilled play provided amazing cohesion for the team, and Delanna Giacomelli’s 34 assists, 6 aces, and superb setting technique allowed all the lady comets opportunities to put points on the board,” Contra Costa College’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goehring said in an email to the college. “Jillian Magpantay led the team with 14 digs, and Jordan Barnes and Halimah Houston-Ahmed tied with one block each.”