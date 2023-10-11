Comets’ soccer team suffers second loss at home

After their loss at Mendocino College, the Comets’ men’s soccer team returned home to face Marin College where they faced yet another loss at home. The game was postponed about 45 minutes due to lack of adequate referees. However, both teams agreed to play with only one referee during the entire match.

This led to the Comets’ downfall, as two goals from Marin set the tone for the match, starting off the game 0-2 within the first 15 minutes.

Things only got worse for the Comets when Marin scored yet another two goals just 15 minutes later. Going into halftime, the score was 0-4.

This is where the frustration from the Comets was most prominent, as they knew that they needed to change their game plan.

Coming back from halftime, Angel Cervantes scored an unassisted goal to try and create a comeback for the Comets. However, two more consecutive goals from Marin made it obvious that the Comets’ game plan was still unsuccessful, as the score was 6-1.

Forward Emilio Cerritos scored an unassisted goal in a last-ditch effort to raise the score to 6-2. This small triumph was short-lived, as Marin scored their final goal, leaving the score at 7-2.

Many fans at the game blamed the inadequate number of refs to be the Comets’ downfall, while others thought that Marin’s team was too big. Either way, this was another rough outing for the Comets, as they have yet to achieve a consistent winning streak.



