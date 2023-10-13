CCC hosts event to celebrate Black Poetry

On Thursday, October 12, Contra Costa College hosted Honoring Black Poetry, featuring poets Prentice Powell and Shawn William, as part of its “Rotating Spotlight on Black Excellence” event series.

Dozens of attendees gathered in the amphitheater for the afternoon event.

Gallery • 7 Photos Jennifer Leahy Prentice Powell speaks to the audience at Contra Costa College's Honoring Black Poetry event on October 12, 2023 in San Pablo, Calif.

Nicole Kelly, manager of the college’s academic and student services programs and the Learning Communities and Tutoring Center, welcomed the crowd, followed by a poetry reading by George Mills, interim dean of students, who then introduced the featured guests. Powell and William have released a spoken word poetry album entitled, “For Your Consideration ’24.”

Kelly says that the “Rotating Spotlight on Black Excellence” event series is a collaborative effort, led by the Learning Communities office, in partnership with the Black Student Union club and the African American Male Leadership organization.

In addition to Mills and Kelly, other event organizers on hand at the poetry gathering included Dalaneo’ D. Revels, the program coordinator for African American Male Leadership, and Joel Nickelson-Shanks, outreach program coordinator.

Kelly reports that upcoming events include a Paint ‘n’ Dip night, saying, “We are bringing in a local artist to teach students how to paint. Painting is a way to reduce stress and generate creativity. The “dip” will be nachos prepared by our very own chef Dalaneó Revels.

“This event will focus on our Black students who are also parents,” she said. “Right now, our [Contra Costa College] current learning community supporting Black students is going through a reorganization process, so we want to make sure that during this period, students are still being supported.”