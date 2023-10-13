The Nun II: The more sinister sequel

Still in theaters, The Nun ll is a scary, bone-chilling, nail-biting film that definitely exceeded my expectations.

The film was released on Sept. 8 and is the sequel to The Nun that was released in 2018.

The Nun ll, directed by Micheal Chaves – who also directed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, is a horror film done right

The Nun ll – with a runtime of 110 minutes and a budget of $38 million dollars – was able to produce over $249 million dollars in ticket sales, according to The Numbers, a film industry website

The Nun ll starts off in Tarascon, France, at a church where the death of the Father Noribet takes place, and a child by the name of Jacques runs away, afraid. possessed Maurice (played by Jonas Bloquet) who works at a boarding school following the events of the previous film in which he is possessed by the Demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons) is found walking away from the scene. It then picks up in Italy with the main character Sister Irene – played by Taissa Farmiga – who has a vision of her love Maurice asking for help where she and her friend Sister Debra (Storm Reid) then decide to go to Tarason to save him from being possessed by the demon.

On the way from Italy to Tarascon Sister Irene experiences visions where she is constantly facing the Demon Valak. In Tarascon, Maurice makes two new friends at the boarding school he is working at, a young girl named Sophie and her mother Kate. One night at the school Maurice starts acting strange. Sophie and Kate notice this and want to help him but realize that Marucie doesn’t seem like himself. Maurice is then fully possessed by the Demon Valak. Sophie and Kate run, noticing he is possessed by a demon and decide to run away, encountering Sister Irene and Debra who have just arrived.

As Sister Irene faces a possessed Maurice. Sister Debra and Sophie notice a monster in the form of a demonic goat that starts going after the kids inside the boarding school. Sister Debra and Sophie were able to stop the goat from getting to the kids. While Demon Valak’s intention of possessing Maurice was to gain access to a relic inside the school. Demon Valak was able to gain access to the relic causing herself to separate from Maurice and uses the relic against Sister Irene but is unaffected. In the end, Sister Irene and Debra see barrels of wine which is the blood of Christ, and soaks Valak who goes back to hell.

The acting done by Bonnie Valak and Taissa is phenomenal. Bonnie was able to portray the character in such ways where you can feel the uneasy feeling the characters experience in the movie. Taissa really ties into the character of sister Irene and is able to really sync with the audience with the pain and fear she experiences in the movie, especially in the final sequence.

I recommend watching this in any nearby theater and cannot wait to see what’s in store for the rest of the conjuring universe.