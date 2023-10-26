The one that got away

The Comets played the Reedley Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 14., the Tigers took the game at the end, with the final score 31 to 21.
Contra Costa Comets’ next football game is the “Homecoming” game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
