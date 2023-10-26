The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The one that got away

Contra Costa Comets men’s football team came with heart and left with a loss.
By Leon Watkins, Sports EditorOctober 26, 2023
The Comets played the Reedley Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 14., the Tigers took the game at the end, with the final score 31 to 21.  

Contra Costa Comets’  next football game is the “Homecoming” game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. 

