The one that got away

Gallery • 5 Photos The Advocate Photographer, Leon Watkins Contra Costa Comet player no#. 9, DB Tasean Young, reach is greater than the Reedley players. San Pablo Ca 14 October 2023, Contra Costa College vs Reedley

The Comets played the Reedley Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 14., the Tigers took the game at the end, with the final score 31 to 21.

Contra Costa Comets’ next football game is the “Homecoming” game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

