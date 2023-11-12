‘We want to feel heard’ CCC students speak out at the governing board meeting

A snapshot of some of the notecards students have written on from the Palestine & Israel Vigil table at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Courtesy of CCC)

Dozens of Contra Costa Community College District students and faculty spoke out at the governing board meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 about the ongoing war and accusations of genocide occurring in Gaza.

Students expressed their concerns about the governing board being silent on the ongoing events and have gained questions on why there aren’t Middle Eastern studies in the district’s curriculum when there are La Raza and African studies.

“We want to feel heard and included, our district fails to acknowledge us. We want to see more inclusion of Arabs and Muslims not only within our student body, but within our curriculum and faculty as well,” said one Contra Costa College student to the governing board.

Multiple faculty members questioned the governing board’s absence in multiple events that have been held on campuses for students expressing how the occurring events in Gaza have impacted them. One of the staff at CCC directly invited all the governing board members to a Palestine and Israel teach-in that is happening on Monday. It was unclear if any district leaders plan to attend.

Another CCC faculty member stated her concerns, saying, “I have many students from Arab and Muslim backgrounds who are devastated by what is happening in Palestine and they are suffering.

“I urge this body, I urge all of our leaders within the district at each campus to show up to the events where students are speaking, to come to the teach-in that is happening this upcoming Monday to show support for students so they see that we care about them,” she said. “here have been many instances within our district where we have gotten together and spoken up in times of injustice and this is another time when we need to speak up and we need to show up and show our students that we care, that their grief matters to us and we support them, we talk a great deal about equity, this is a moment where equity is needed.”

Richmond City Council has also been mired in controversy and public criticism over the resolution they passed in support of Gaza.

Contra Costa College will be holding a Palestine and Israel “teach-in” at the General Education building in room 225 on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.



