Hope of playoff’s contention fades as Comets’ losing streak continues

Since their game against Yuba College on Sept.26, 2023, the Comets’ men’s soccer team has failed to achieve a win. As of now, their record stands at 3-13-2, going 2-5-2 at home, and 1-9 away.

Comets soccer coach Julio Ayala remains positive after this losing streak, but fans don’t share the same state of mind. As of late, fans have complained about the lack of recruitment, and how the team doesn’t have enough players.

In response to those comments, Julio said, “the recruitment was good and things started off well. Just things out of our control – we lost players due to injuries and personal reasons, so that has put us in a tough spot in terms of some players being available. Obviously, we’re not getting the results, and from the outside looking in, that might look a certain way. Day to day we’re trying to fix things here and there that we can control and that we can work on,”.

Another problem fans have complained about is that the players aren’t being utilized to the best of their ability.

“If people feel that players aren’t being utilized, that’s in my opinion, a matter of perspective and how people see the game. That’s the beauty of being a leader and a coach – you can try different things and put people in different positions where if they’re open to it, they can see different sides of the sport, a different side of themselves, and expand their experience and their knowledge on the game,” stated coach Ayala

The Comets’ last game of the season is against Merritt College, who beat the Comets back in October (2-1). However this time, the Comets will have the home-field advantage on Thursday, Nov. 9, as they try to squeeze in one more win before the season is over.



