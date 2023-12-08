CCC athletic department hopes to bring back women’s sports

After being without a women’s comet soccer team, Contra Costa College has hired a new head coach for the team. Joseph Garcia, who coaches a local soccer team named the Richmond Sol, will come to the college next season.

According to the Comets athletics website, the last time CCC had a women’s soccer team was two years ago. The last season was pretty rough, as they lost almost every game for the first half of the season and forfeited the other half.

While there has been a struggle to recruit players for the women’s team, Acting Athletic Director Beth Goehring says that she is feeling hopeful about the recruitment for next season.

“We do not currently have a women’s soccer team. We hope to have a women’s team next season,” Goehring said via email.

Garcia said that he hopes to find women in the area to join to play for Contra Costa next season, as he still waits for registration to the class in order to create the team.

In a recent The Advocate interview, Kyle Alvarado, who is now the new Director of the Athletics department discussed his plans for increasing women’s sports at the college.

Alvarado expressed hope for reviving the women’s softball team, as well.

Those interested in playing for the Contra Costa women’s soccer team are encouraged to contact Joseph Garcia via email at [email protected] or give him a call at 415-279-5531.