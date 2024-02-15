Apple Vision Pros begin a new era of technology

As the world continues to evolve, so does the technology that goes with it. From the first Pokemon game being a 16 by 16 on the Gameboy to our phones in near-reality with Pokemon Go. From phones being large bricks to little slender computers in our pockets.

Technology has advanced so far. One of the latest advancements, the Apple Vision Pro, a full immersive dive augmented reality and virtual reality set of goggles equipped with eye tracking and hand movement and gesture tracking.

These goggles allow the user to fully view photos taken or a preset scenery, pull up tabs seemingly in the air, take high definition photos, spacial facetime, watch TV and videos and even game. Even the controls are simply done by looking at an icon and tapping your index finger and thumb together and not needing it in your line of sight to register.

Experiencing the demo for the Apple Vision pro and getting a taste of the capabilities of the goggles is a grand experience, to the visual testing and the surround sound capability of the headset to the high-definition demo video is surreal, but terrifying in how technology emulates reality.

When the goggles are being fitted, if the user requires the use of prescription glasses, the goggles can be fitted with lenses that can help with farsighted or nearsighted individuals. The Apple Vision Pros have many technological advancements, but with their release, there have been increasing sightings of people out in public quite literally in their own world.

With people wearing the goggles out in public, videos are surfacing online showing people traversing the world with them, unintentionally walking into things and people, and even being pulled over while driving with the goggles on.

The technology is incredible, but in some ways, concerning. As technology keeps evolving, the interaction from person to person seems to be declining. With phones, people already barely interact with each other in public but with a screen attached to peoples faces, interactions in the real world could drop to zero all around.

With the hefty price of $3,500 for the goggles, few people have the ability to experience them, but as access to this type of technology increases, the prevalence of people staying home and hunkering into the world of virtual reality may arrive sooner than we think.



