Photo gallery: San Francisco welcomes the Navy’s USNS Harvey Milk

Gallery • 4 Photos Leon Watkins The main deck aboard the USNS Harvey Milk, docked at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco, CA, on Friday. March 29, 2024.

City leaders, military personnel, and dozens of members of the public gathered Friday to welcome a new Navy ship named after Harvey Milk, the late San Francisco Supervisor who became the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

The USNS Harvey Milk arrived at the Port of San Francisco Friday, March 29, where it was received by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Rear Adm. Richard Myers (the deputy commander for the Third Fleet U.S. Navy), former aide to Harvey Milk Annie Kronenberg, Stewart Milk, a relative of Harvey Milk and founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among port leaders, residents and others.

On Aug. 16, 2016, the U.S. Navy introduced the Lewis class of supply oilers ships. These ships serve as support units under the name Sealift Command, providing the fleets with fuel, parts and food storage. One of them was named the USNS Harvey Milk.

Milk enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War and served aboard the USS Kittiwake (ASR-13) submarine rescue ship as a diving officer, and then a diving instructor. But he resigned his commission to avoid being court-martialed because of his sexuality.

After being in the Navy Milk got involved in the political realm, becoming a civil rights advocate, especially working for gay rights.

The Navy’s Lewis class ships are designated to be named after civil rights leaders. Congress voted to name the ship after Milk based on his drive and determination to provide rights for the LGBTQ community.



