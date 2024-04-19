Photo Gallery: Comet Day at CCC

Gallery • 7 Photos Leon Watkins A view of dozens of students at the Comet Day resource fair at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, CA, on Thursday, April 18, 2024

This year was a massive turnout for Comet Day, as many students got to know what makes Contra Costa College a great choice to start your higher education.

Contra Costa College invited high schools from across the West Contra Costa Unified School District to its campus for Comet Day this past Thursday, April 18.

An annual event where high school seniors get the chance to visit CCC and get to know the college. Students get to attend presentations throughout the departments here on campus. While also having a resource fair where all of the CCC clubs and programs are tabling to inform students about what is offered at the college.