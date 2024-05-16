The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate
Photo gallery: Cinco de Mayo 2024

By Jennifer Leahy, Advocate StaffMay 16, 2024
Jennifer Leahy
23rd street, the site of the 2024 Cinco de Mayo Festival in Richmond, Calif, is packed with vendors and attendees. 

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, 23rd street in Richmond, from Rheem Avenue to Clinton Avenue, hosted the city’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“This is the 19th Annual Festival,” said Rocio Martinez, of the 23rd Street Merchants Association, in an email. “We had 47 food vendors of all different kinds of food and snacks, 40 of commercials including face painting, toys, Mexican art and Mexican clothing and about 37 information booths including the police department, fire department.” In addition, two stages, one at either end of the festival, featured live entertainment throughout the day.

