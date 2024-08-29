Comets men’s soccer team strikes hard with a big season opener win

The Comets men’s soccer team had a lot to do in order to pick up the broken pieces of last season, in which the team lost 12 of its 19 games and tied two. 5-12-2.

The Comets picked up a huge win against College of the Redwoods in their season opener Tuesday, making a huge statement to the league with a 9-0 win.

After previously only beating Redwoods 2-1, the Comets looked for a biggerwin this week, dominating the entire 90 minute match.

“I am happy to help the team. It is a good start to the season and I am glad to support my teammates with goals and hopefully we can keep this for the rest of the season to make history and to make the playoffs,” Midfielder Adrian Gonzales said after the game.

At kickoff the Comets started aggressively by pressing Redwoods college in their half after pressing for a few short minutes. Gonzales opened the scoring in the first 5 minutes to give the Comets the lead.

After gaining the lead, the Comets wanted more. The team was determined to start off strong, gaining ground on the possessive side of the game and tiring out Redwoods players as they were forced to play defensive.

The Comets seemed to struggle for a while, as players were playing too possessively and not taking their chances to find the next goal. Soon after, Redwoods took advantage of a mistake from the Comets back line, only for goalkeeper Victor Diaz to come in comfortably to make a routine save.

Quickly after the Redwoods shot and missed, Comets left back Rhett Kofford was able to find the net with an assist from Gonzales, increasing the lead to 2-0 after struggling to find the net. This gave the Comets enough confidence to earn three more goals in the span of 10 minutes, putting the score at 5-0 at halftime.

The Comets players were able to overpower and take that energy into the second half, scoring 4 goals. Three of them came from forward Joao Faria. Adrian Gonzales, meanwhile, got a hat trick of assist – assisting three goals.

“This will give us confidence leading into Saturday against rivals SF City,” Farias said after the 9–0 victory.

Comets Coach Julio Ayala also expressed optimism about moving forward after last year’s rough season.

“Looking to bounce back from last year to prove to myself and the community that CCC is a great place and continue to work hard with the program,” Ayala said.” We have a very strong and hungry group of guys who are ready, and I am excited as our aspirations are high.”

The Comets seem confident heading into their upcoming game Friday against San Francisco City College.

“This victory is a confidence builder, especially coming into this Friday,” Ayala added. “Using this to get everybody into game rhythm and work on little things that need to be fixed, but overall a good win all around.”