CCC Football Program Put on Pause this Season

On Aug. 28 CCC President Dr. Kimberly Rogers sent out news that was harrowing for any fans of the college’s sports teams. The decision was made “for the Comets football to sit out the 2024 season.” Unfortunately the Comets football team will not be having games this year, but it will have limited practices.

News of the program’s pause prompted many to wonder how CCC can let go of the beloved sport. The team hasn’t had the opportunity to do as much recruitment in the past seasons, and is meeting only the bare minimum requirement of players for the season.

Opening in 1949, CCC started Comets football immediately after opening the school. Since then CCC has produced multiple NFL athletes such as Corner Back Benny Barnes, Tight End Courtney Anderson, and most recently Offensive Linemen Takkarist McKinley.

According to President Rogers, the decision to cancel the season was in the best interest of the student athletes as the administration had them in mind more than the tradition of the sport.

“One thing I want to do is put students first, and have students have opportunities at other schools,” Rogers said. “There’s only so much eligibility that the students have, we are making sure they have the most opportunity.” With the way that the requirements works for the student athletes, if the season were to end up forfeited because of injury for example, it would hurt the individual student physically as well as the collective students academically. Students have to meet a minimum standard of 12 credits as first year players, and 24 credits as second years with a C minimum. With these minimum requirements having no active football program could put unnecessary strain on the students.

With a current roster of the bare minimum number of players, 40, most of the team would have to play both offensive and defensive positions along with special teams throughout the game. Greatly increasing their chances of injury. That puts the team at risk of having to forfeit the season later down the line, which could mess up the futures of these student athletes. If the team was forced to forfeit the season the players would be locked in at CCC, meaning they could not look for other opportunities at other schools.

Rogers acknowledged in an interview with The Advocate what a difficult decision it was to put the team on pause this year.

“They were working so well together and so hard and it was heartbreaking for them but it was an easy choice to preserve their health,” she explained.

The goal this year, according to college leaders, is to recruit additional players so that the team can come back stronger next season. Taking on that task is new coach Marcus Davis, a CCC alum.

Coach Davis started in March, and with the recruitment being already behind, and the program in the offseason, a plan was made by Davis. He began communications with over 60 schools and players, and contact with the staff that have already begun rebuilding the program.

Looking ahead to next year Davis said the main task will be “revamping the entire program.”

“We have had a few guys stick around, and we’re going to build off that core,” he said.

Currently, Davis is hosting practices for a handful of players to workout and stay conditioned. A handful of players continue weight training as well as some on field training where they practice running routes.

To combat the lack of numbers, Davis and his assistant coaches are scouting throughout Northern California.

CCC Athletic Director Kyle Alvarado described the coaches’ work as having various parts.

“Coaching staff has basically divided up Northern California to each person and reached out to high schools and other colleges, investing our time into [Junior College] athletes and d1 (division 1) d2 (division 2) athletes, convincing athletes that it’s better to come here,” Alvarado said.

With the support of the administration, the Comets football team is looking to a better future. Under the lead of Coach Davis the team shall grow in numbers, strength and a more seasons to look forward towards.