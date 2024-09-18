Alex Morgan puts up the cleats after 15 Years of changing the game.

Many people familiar with women’s soccer may know who Alex Morgan is. On September 5th, in a video on all of her socials, Morgan announced her retirement. Morgan stated, “This decision wasn’t easy but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart this was the last season I would play soccer.”

Morgan was the main face of women’s soccer. Morgan was born in 1989, in San Dimas, Calif., near Los Angeles. In 2011, she was drafted to the now-dismantled Western New York Flash. However, her international career is what she is most well-known for in the sports community. Morgan won the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, as well as making multiple appearances at the Olympics. In 2019, she was one of the many teammates on the United States National Soccer team who fought against gender discrimination. Which they won in February of 2022 after a four-year battle since filing their complaint in 2019.

As she took the field one last time in San Diego California playing for the San Diego Waves. In a fully packed stadium, she made a farewell speech to her fans. “You pushed me to my best self every day. And I know people have come here with 3 days’ notice all around the country.”, and continued to thank them for their support. Then saying “There have been so many incredible moments in my career but this one this last moment I share on the field with you I will cherish forever.”

Morgan, during her retirement, will still focus on Women’s sports. But she doesn’t feel like “Coaching is in her future.” Morgan believes she “found my calling in investing in women’s sports, doing as much as I can to get as big of a platform for women’s sports as possible.”