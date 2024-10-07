From left to right Joanne, Lynn, Eliana, and Matthew coming in as they are introduced by the singers at the Indigenous Red Market in Derby Ave. in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 6,2024
Nojixa Anacleto
Indigenous dancers perform at Oakland’s ‘Indigenous Red Market’

Byline photo of Nojixa Anacleto
By Nojixa Anacleto, Web and Social Media Editor
October 7, 2024
Daniel performing Chicken dance this style from the blackfeet nation it emulates the prairie chicken as it gets ready for mating season at the Indigenous Red Market in Derby Ave. in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 6,2024

The Indigenous Red Market took place on Sunday, Oct. 6 along Derby Ave. in Oakland, California. Next to the Native American Health Center, many local Indigenous vendors had their own handmade products such as jewelry and clothing for sale, and other Indigenous entertainment but perhaps most eye-catching were the young dancers who were able to take the different styles of indigenous dance to their own liking and perform for the community.

