Indigenous dancers perform at Oakland’s ‘Indigenous Red Market’

Gallery • 13 Photos Nojixa Anacleto Daniel performing Chicken dance this style from the blackfeet nation it emulates the prairie chicken as it gets ready for mating season at the Indigenous Red Market in Derby Ave. in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 6,2024

The Indigenous Red Market took place on Sunday, Oct. 6 along Derby Ave. in Oakland, California. Next to the Native American Health Center, many local Indigenous vendors had their own handmade products such as jewelry and clothing for sale, and other Indigenous entertainment but perhaps most eye-catching were the young dancers who were able to take the different styles of indigenous dance to their own liking and perform for the community.