On Saturday, the Indigenous Peoples Day “Pow Wow” and Indian Market took place in MLK Civic Center Park in Berkeley, California. This event was full of local vendors, along with many Indigenous and other people who watched dancers compete in different styles of dance for prizes. Randy Pico and Aurora Mamea served as the event’s emcees. Many of these competitors and audience members come as far as Alaska, Hawaii and many parts of the east coast.

Gallery • 11 Photos Nojixa Anacleto All the dancers and audience around the circle as the flag bearers in the front honor the flags. Two Indigenous veterans behind the bearers while the head man Carlisle Phillips and head lady Hope Kimple stand behind. At the 32 annual Indigenous day Pow Wow in MLK Civic Center Park, Berkeley Calif. October 12, 2024.