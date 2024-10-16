Día de los Muertos Community Ofrenda set up at Contra Costa College.

A community altar has recently been set up in the Student Lounge in honor of Dia de los Muertos. The altar is a collaboration between the Office of Student Life and the Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Social Justice .

The altar aims to provide a safe space where students, faculty and others are able to honor their loved ones who have passed. Students are welcomed and encouraged to bring photos and memorabilia of their family, friends and pets to add to the altar.

Art supplies have been included for the students to customize and personalize their contributions. Which includes photo frames to display pictures of their loved ones. A QR code has also been provided at the altar for students who don’t have access to a printer to upload photos of their loved ones. The HSI Social Justice office will print and place these photos for you, making the altar accessible to everyone.

“The altar is not just one person’s altar,” said Monique Hernandez, the HSI Social Justice Grant Director at Contra Costa College. “It’s meant to represent our students, classified professionals, faculty, administrators, and the larger community we serve.”

For those unfamiliar with the holiday, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life honoring any loved ones who have passed away. Families honor their loved ones by making altars in their homes and placing photographs of their family members who have passed on at these altars. Offerings are also placed at these altars which usually consist of “papel picado” – a traditional Mexican craft made of colorful paper; “pan de muerto” – a sweet bread, and sugar skulls and candles. However, you are encouraged to bring any foods or items that your loved ones may have appreciated.

“Bringing the holiday to CCC gives unique students on campus a chance to further understand one another and to build a bigger community,” said Andrea Nicole Martinez, a student ambassador at the Student Life Office. “Making it feel like one big melting pot of people in a way.”

Dia de los Muertos is not just a holiday that is meant to be celebrated by one culture. Everyone is welcome to celebrate, and this is the message that the altar aims to project. It is a safe space for all to celebrate, regardless of where you’re from or what you believe in.

“Decorating last year’s altar made me feel nice,” said Alejandra Simen, a student ambassador at the Student Life Office. “It made me feel as if I was helping others feel like they’re being seen and appreciated.”

According to the district website, approximately 42% of students at CCC identify as Hispanic. However, not all these students are from the same descent, making it important to many at the college to highlight different ideas and practices from various Latino cultures.