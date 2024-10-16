The 10 propositions California voters will see on the ballot this year

The Election is around the corner, and many of us usually wait until the last minute to look at what we need to be voting for that could affect our lives. As voting is more important now than ever for this election, here is a rundown of our own 10 propositions that will be on the ballot across California.

Proposition 2 would allow the state of California to use bonds to finance repairs, construction and upgrades of public schools, community colleges and trade schools. If you are willing to allow the state of California to issue debt to cover these expenses to improve the conditions of schools, you would vote yes. However, this would mean people who own property would pay more than what they are already paying in taxes.



Proposition 3 states that marriage in California won’t be defined as man or woman only according to the state constitution. Instead, it will make the definition more broad, meaning it won’t matter who you are and what you identify as to be defined as married according to the state of California. Saying “no” to this will mean you are sticking with the current norm of what the state constitution calls marriage.



Proposition 4 asks voters whether they are willing to allow California to issue bonds for a slew of environmental projects, including improving the safety of drinking water, efforts to prevent wildfires, and protecting the communities from furthering climate change. If you are willing to allow the state to issue debt to make sure everyone across California has safe drinking water and protection from wildfires and climate change, you would vote yes.. Voting “yes” would mean taxpayers would be paying off the interest of the debt of the bond for years. The current argument against this proposition states that there is too much debt with too little benefit from the problem. Bonds are typically the most expensive way for the government to pay for things, and Prop. 4 would add $10 billion of debt to the taxpayers’ collective bill, plus an estimated $9.3 billion in interest.

Proposition 5 asks if you are willing to allow the state of California to use local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure.This would allow the state of California to issue debt to let affordable housing and infrastructure to take place locally. This will be different across different cities in California. Voting “yes,” however, would mean people who own property and pay the tax would pay more interest on this debt upon what they are already paying in taxes.



Proposition 6 will allow people who are incarcerated to say “no” to various work assignments in prison. Saying “yes” to Prop. 6 means people who are imprisoned will have the ability to turn down work assignments and not be punished with work in prison. This could possibly impact costs across the state, which relies on prisoner labor, but proponents of the proposition say this ensures people who are incarcerated maintain their 13th Amendment right to not be enslaved or held in indentured servitude by not forcing them to work unwillingly.

Proposition 32 states that the California statewide minimum wage will be raised for the remainder of the year and again starting on Jan. 1 2025. Saying “yes” to Proposition 32 will affect everyone who is currently employed and means that minimum wage will go up from $16 to $17 for the rest of 2024 and from $17 to $18 at the start of 2025. Businesses with fewer than 26 employees would have a lesser bump: they would start paying $17 per hour on Jan. 1 and $18 an hour in 2026. If you say “no” to this proposition, the minimum wage will follow its current trajectory based on inflation and would likely reach $17 per hour in 2026. This will mainly affect people who need the raise to support themselves because of the high cost of living and the price of goods being increased. Those who are against Proposition 32 state that California is experiencing a $50 billion budget deficit, and the average person who pays taxes will pay even more in taxes.



Proposition 33 states that local governments will have authority to enact rent control laws on more residential properties than they are currently allowed to under state law. . People who are against the proposition claim that it will hurt landlords. Proponents say it’s needed in order to allow broader protections for renters across different types of homes.

Proposition 34 will restrict spending of prescription drugs renewed by certain healthcare providers. As they spend 98% of revenues from the federal discount prescription drug program, this new proposition authorizes state wide negotiation of Medi-Cal drug prices. Saying “yes” to this means certain healthcare centers would have to follow new rules on how they spend and earn money from drug usage programs. .



Proposition 35 would require California to spend the money from a tax on health care plans on Medi-Cal. Saying “yes” to this means that tax on health plans which provide funding for certain health programs would go to a variety of emergency and speciality services. Those supporting this cause are Planned Parenthood, gynecologists and others.

Proposition 36 will charge those who hold certain drugs such as fentanyl and people who steal merchandise under $950 as a felony and increase jail sentences. Saying “yes” to this would mean those who are convicted for certain theft crimes could receive a more intense punishment, such as longer sentences.As a result, this proposition could land more people in prison. People who are against Prop. 36 claim that it is misleading and this is not a fix, since theft and fentanyl are large problems in California.

For more information about propositions or other statewide issues on the ballot,check your general election informational guide, or resources such as CalMatters’ 2024 Voter Guide. If you are planning to vote in person or mail your ballot, make sure you know where your local poll office is by Nov. 5.