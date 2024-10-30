The NAHC is creating affordable housing

In early Dec. of 2025 the Native American Health Center will have 76 different sized units of housing in Oakland available to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The NAHC is a nonprofit health center that helps the Native American community as well as other underserved communities in the Bay Area. According to Oaklandside, 67% of Oakland’s unhoused population are also unsheltered.

The new facility will have a dental center which will provide 52 new jobs for residents in the facility, a behavioral center and a cultural center. To be eligible for this program people will need to have 20% to 50% of the median area income.

Chirag Patel who is the Director of Planning & Development at the NAHC stated “We thought of the issues that are impacting our community which are dental services right now which is why this will be a mixed use facility that speaks to multiple community needs at once.”

“It is important for these people to receive mental health care services in the wellness department,” AJ Aguilar, the communications director at NAHC, said. “People cannot be healthy if they don’t have a roof over their head, if they don’t have housing.”

“It gives an opportunity for members here in the community to get, you know, affordable housing where they can get into a new and modern area there,” said Alfonso Galindo, the dental director at NAHC. “We’re looking at the overall health of the individual and the community that the person who lives in this community.

“So you look at overall health, it’s definitely medical, dental, oral health, mental health, a healthy person has to have a place to have a healthy living environment.”

The NAHC has received funds from other companies such as BMO Bank and federal funding such as California Department of Housing and Community Development, City of Oakland Housing Community and Development and more.

“The 3050 International project is a community driven and mixed-use vibrant development that addresses the critical need for affordable housing in Oakland, in addition to uplifting and honoring the important work NAHC does for the community,” said Nicole Guzman, one of the main project managers for SAHA.

“We are all so excited for the future families that will have the opportunity to live in safe and stable housing, and community members that will benefit from accessing the dental, health and social services provided by NAHC.”

They are currently working on transitional housing in San Francisco for those with similar situations or for people who are trying to adjust to living on their own and overall need extra support with housing.

Registration for the facility in Oakland will be open around May of 2025 under the SAHA website with more information.