What is President Trump’s plan for the next four years?

As election polls ended on Nov. 5, enough ballot results arrived for major news outlets to call the race: Donald J. Trump will be the 47th President of the U.S., with Vice President JD Vance by his side.

This election came to a close as Trump won the popular and electoral votes – 277 out of a total of 538, according to the Associated Press. Not only did Republicans win the White House, but the party won the majority of the Senate and was on track to take the House, in early returns.

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before and frankly this was I believe the greatest political movement of all time,” Trump said in a victory speech in Florida. “We’re gonna help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country.”

NBC News reported that in the so-called “Key States” 53% of women voted, while 47% of men voted. Of these people, those who were between the ages of 45 and 64 voted for Trump, while those between the ages of 18-29 were more in favor of Harris.

Now that Trump will president again, what does he bring to the table for the next four years?

PBS published an article outlining what his promises as president will be.

“We will begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” he has vowed. He will “terminate” the Biden-Haris border policy. He has also promised to implement a Reciprocal Trade Act, which would make any country pay a 100 to 200 percent in tax in response to their own tariffs.

“Trump would likely further increase deficits and debt above levels projected under current law” according to the data from US Budget watch 2024, a project of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget – a nonpartisan, non-profit organization “committed to educating the public on issues with significant fiscal policy impact.” Trump’s plan will increase the debt to $7.75 trillion. This debt estimate is dated for 2026 through 2035.

Trump’s deportation plan will cost a total of “$967.9 billion over the course of more than a decade,” according to the American Immigration Council which is a non-profit non-partisan organization that advocates for immigration justice.

