Comets tie against Marin: No playoffs for the Comets

After a 3-0 loss against Mendocino College, the Contra Costa men’s soccer team looked to earn three points against the College of Marin men’s soccer team.

“We came wanting to win after a previous result. We weren’t happy with the loss. We did everything we could to defend the home.” Assistant Coach Efrain Alvarez said, “Putting in that work in training and I believe we can do better.”

The Comets, with four wins and four losses, the conference ok to earn this to continue their hopes of making it to the playoffs but, they failed after only taking a tie against Marin closing the door for playoffs.

At the kickoff, Marin looked hungry for the win as they are in second place in the Bay Valley Conference wanting the first-place spot. They started with high pressure looking to find the goal early but the comets fought hard to prevent that from happening.

In what would seem like a sloppy first half for the Comets, Marin could dictate the pace of the game as they were in control.

After what seemed like a controversial call, Marin is able to take the lead after Marin forward is able to sneak the ball into Comets net. Many spectators expressed frustration as it seemed there may have been an offside call during the play but the ref didn’t see it.

At half-time, the Comets were able to regroup and keep their composure as it was only a 1-0 lead.

The second half looked a lot better for the Comets as they were able to go back fourth with Marin instead of Marin controlling the game.

Many shots and opportunities were taken however, in the 57 minute, forward Humberto Sanchez received the ball with just enough space for him to turn and send a rocket into the net stunning Marins goalkeeper making the game 1-0.

With both teams having opportunities to take the lead, the game ends in a draw with the Comets only taking 1 point away.

“I feel like after I scored the team’s motivation kept going to as before we were losing a lot of momentum but as soon as we finished the goal everyone put the work in and win 50/50 balls to get the win” Humberto said “It was a huge improvement from the first time we played Marin.”