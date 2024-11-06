Contra Costa College women’s soccer returns with a big win for the Comets

With only three wins and 10 losses, head coach Jasper Garcia still has high hopes for the future of the women’s soccer team at CCC.

“I think the future is bright. We knew we had to get the program going, and we’ve been grinding it out the whole season, sometimes playing with 8 or 9, but when we have 11 out there I like our chances,” Garcia said. It’s only up from here – just continue the whole recruiting process, bring this group back and just keep grinding.”

In their last game at home, the Comets came ready to defend against Woodland Community College in one of the last matchups of the season, getting a dominating 4-0 win against the Eagles.

At kickoff, the Comets went in looking to force Woodland to make the first mistake of the game, which led to Suezth Villalobos to score a rocket and bring the score 1-0. This wasn’t the only chance she had, as she received two more to increase the lead. However, luck was not on her side, and she was not able to take advantage of all the opportunities.

However, Villalobos was able to receive the ball alone from a through ball and hit it past the goalkeeper, making the score 2-0.

Woodland had a chance to earn a goal back, but as they kicked the ball into the net, there was an offsides interference.

At the half, the Comets dominated with a well-organized defense and made minimal mistakes.

At the start of the second half, defender Julie Herrera was able to win a ball from a throw-in and send it to Paulina Castillo, who made an amazing run from the half field and finished the play, bringing the score to 3-0.

This wasn’t Castillo’s only moment in the game. Shortly after she won the ball again outside the box, she took her chance and slotted the ball into the bottom corner, making the score 4-0.

Woodland had yet another chance to earn a goal back from a handball inside the box, awarding a penalty to the Eagles. However, they didn’t take the opportunity, dragging it wide and ending the game 4-0.

This win proves Garcia’s point of a bright future for the team, he said.

“I think they battled, they understood the game plan and executed it very well,” Garcia said of the win. “Getting that 4-0 dub really portrays the reflection of the work we did during the week at practice. Very proud of the girls.”