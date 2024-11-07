Sandoval, Honig leading in 4CD Governing Board race

Up for election is Ward 2, which represents people in central parts of Contra Costa County, and Ward 5, which represents eastern parts of the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ward 5 incumbent Fernando Sandoval was leading over challenger Debra Vinsonwith 63.09 % of the vote, and disability attorney Diana Honig was leading in the race, with 74.22% of the vote, for the Ward 2 seat left open by outgoing Judy Walters. Running against Honig is Kofi Opong-Mensah, a self-described businessman and scientist who has taught college.

Both Sandoval and Honig have said they will be focusing on student life and furthering the quality of life for students.

Results are not finalized but the county registrar of voters website has noted that 100% of precincts have reported votes.. An update for the final results will be given later.