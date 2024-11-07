Contra Costa College to host first-ever Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony

The Hall of Fame is dedicated to former Contra Costa athletes and coaches. Its inaugural induction ceremony, which will honor 100 athletes who have “demonstrated excellence,” is going to be held Friday, Nov. 8.

According to Contra Costa’s Athletic Director Kyle Alvarado, the Hall of Fame has been in the works since October 2023, when he first took over the position of Athletic Director.

“The project was a part of the Measure E bond that was used to upgrade the athletic facilities,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado also said that the creation of the Hall of Fame was the work of multiple people.

Former athletic director John Wade, former head women’s basketball coach Paul DeBolt and former head men’s baseball coach Larry Quirico are the three people who are responsible for most of the work surrounding the Hall of Fame; they created the criteria responsible for the induction of athletes.

In addition to them, the CCC Foundation has also played a large part by sponsoring the upcoming event.

When asked, Alvarado said that he believes the event is important because it reconnects CCC alumni back to the school.

“I think this event represents CCC wanting to reconnect with its past alumni and to honor them in a way that makes them feel special,” he explained.

As of right now, there is no specific timeline for inducting additional people into the Hall of Fame, but the athletic department and members behind the Hall of Fame hope to induct athletes and coaches on a regular basis in the near future.

“However, once I have some time on my hands next semester, I do want to explore the future. Specifically, the idea of creating a HOF committee that will induct athletes on a regular basis,” said Alvarado about future athletes and coaches being inducted.

Tickets to the event, which will be held in the John and Jean Knox Performance Arts Center, were free but are sold out, according to emails sent by the CCC Foundation and Director Sara Marcellino.