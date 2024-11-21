Contra Costa College soccer sophomore day

After a 5-0 loss against Woodland Community College, the Contra Costa College Men’s soccer team faced Napa Valley College at home on Sophomore day.

The Comets with an overall of 5 wins 13 losses and 2 ties look to find a win here at Home against the storm for sophomores Victor Diaz, Rhett Kofford, Emilio Cerritos and Gabriel Hernandez.

At kickoff we see a light in the Comets that we haven’t seen. They were able to see the team go back and forth with Napa College forcing mistakes and errors for them however Napa didn’t seem imitated by the Comets intensity to do the same to the comets.

Elder Martinez is able to get the first shot of the game however it gets deflected for a Comet’s corner.

Sophomore Emilio Cerritos has a chance to get the lead for the Comets off a 1v1 only for the shot to narrowly miss and goes wide. The rest of the first half goes the same as no major chances were given to either side.

The second half begins and the game starts to intensify as players start to mock each other and get really physical. No major chances were given to Napa.

However Adrian Gonzalez receives the ball from Rhett Kofford who’s able to get a shot off but it is given straight to the keeper.

“I think we did really well actually compared to other times.” Goalkeeper Victor Diaz said after the game. “ I’m not sure if it was sophomore day and everyone was like let’s give it our all for the final home game but I think we did really well unfortunately we weren’t able to bring the win home we did have a tie and it is what is.”

The game ended 0-0 for the comets with only 3 wins 2 ties and 1 loss for the comets here at Home in the conference the comets end the Bay Valley Conference with a positive record defending home.