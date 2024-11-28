FAN EXPO returns to the Bay Area

Promotional Image for FAN EXPO San Francisco. Courtesy of FAN EXPO HQ.

The FAN EXPO San Francisco convention is returning to the Moscone Center West, just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. Fans of comics, gaming, anime and cosplay will all be gathering at the event to celebrate their shared love for pop culture. The convention will run for three days, being held from Nov. 29 to Dec.1.

FAN EXPO HQ has been around for more than 25 years, hosting the FAN EXPO convention across multiple locations in the U.S. According to FAN EXPO’s website, you can expect to meet some of your favorite celebrities and get the opportunity to ask them questions, take photos with them and even get their autograph.

Some of the celebrities attending FAN EXPO San Francisco include Giancarlo Esposito, who is well known for playing the role of Gus Fring in AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” Maile Flanagan, the English voice actor of Naruto in the “Naruto” franchise, as well as Shameik Moore, the voice actor of Miles Morales from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.

This convention isn’t just limited to celebrity guest appearances, although a list of the many celebrities planning to attend can be found directly on FAN EXPO’s website. The convention is also well known for its fans attending in cosplay.

For those unfamiliar with cosplay, it is the activity or practice of dressing up as a character from a work of fiction. Many fans attend in cosplay attire, which is a big attraction at FAN EXPO.

Some cosplay activities at FAN EXPO San Francisco include a cosplay showcase, where fans can see outfits, props and accessories created by local cosplayers in a museum-style exhibition. There will also be a cosplay red carpet that fans can walk to show off their cosplays in front of others and get a professional photo taken by FAN EXPO’s official red carpet photographer. There will be a competition in which cosplayers show off their outfits to compete for a chance to win the 2024 FAN EXPO San Francisco Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup.

There will also be multiple merch booths available that will be selling comics, collectibles and unique fandom merchandise. There is more information about the Moscone Center West FLOOR PLAN on FAN EXPO’s website that will help fans plan their shopping sprees. So make sure to bring some money if you’re attending, so you can leave with plenty of special memorabilia.

If you’re in the Bay Area and are a fan of any sort of pop culture, then consider attending this year’s FAN EXPO San Francisco. Tickets are available online, with multiple ticket options being sold on FAN EXPO’s website. Ticket prices are ranging from $15 for a single day child pass, up to an adult VIP package that is being sold for $365. So if you’re looking for something more to do than just celebrating Thanksgiving and blowing out all of your money on Black Friday, go and attend FAN EXPO San Francisco. It’ll be a guaranteed good time, and a fun way to enjoy this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.