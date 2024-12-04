Wicked Part I is an enjoyable adaption for Broadway musical fans’

The film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” debuted in theaters on November 22, providing an emotional and magical experience for fans of the stage play. The story revolves around the life and times of the Wicked Witch, Elphaba Thropp, who is tormented by her life and struggles to escape discrimination. Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is powerful and encapsulates her character’s insecurity and desire to be welcomed.

Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda, also known as Glinda the Good Witch, showcases both humor and vulnerability in her role. Her hilarious timing

in her song “Popular” demonstrates her ability to make Elphaba more popular while addressing her values and deciding whether to support her friends in their efforts to expose the Wizard or remain in her bubble.

Jonathan Bailey’s portrayal of Prince Fiyero is another example of outstanding acting, as he goes above and beyond the normal nature of a love interest by adding intricacy and dimension to the character. The music of Wicked, composed by Stephen Schwartz, is given a new lease of life in this film, giving the realm of Oz a sense of gloom and urgency. Some lyrics and concepts take on new significance in light of the current political context.

“Wicked: Part I” explores identity and the need to stand up for what is right, as people quickly criticize and discriminate against one another in today’s environment. Through Jeff Goldblum’s portrayal of The Wizard, he offers a critique of how contemporary leaders prioritize their agendas over the greater welfare of the nation. The personality and the darker side of the Wizard are symbolic of political figures who preserve power through the use of terror and control.

“Wicked: Part 1” accurately shows the timeless relevance of the tale due to its stunning sets, extraordinary costumes, a potent soundtrack, and incredible performances by the ensemble. As American society continues to grapple with division and discrimination, the message of “Wicked” remains relevant and resonates deeply with fans.