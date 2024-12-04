Contra Costa College honors former athletes with Hall of Fame ceremony

At the beginning of the event, Contra Costa College athletic director Kyle Alvarado spoke about the work necessary to create the Hall of Fame, as well as why the college decided to hold it during this time.

“It took hours of effort, digging through archives, finding and re-imaging old pictures, and several proofreading sessions,” Alvarado said. “We chose to hold the event now because it was the perfect time, given that it is the 75th anniversary of Contra Costa College.”

Alvarado finished his speech with the announcement of a new football field.

“CCC leadership is committed to ensuring we have the necessary resources to continue the football program,” Alvarado said.“This includes a brand new field which we will have completed by the spring of 2025.”

Eighty-four individual student-athletes, 12 teams, and 11 head coaches were honored during the ceremony, and 21 contributors were also acknowledged.

Former athletes were presented with awards in groups separated by sport. Members of the Contra Costa athletic department – along with CCC President Kimberly Rogers and Contra Costa Community College District Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh – presented the awards.

For an athlete to be inducted, they had to meet three out of the six “Student-Athlete criteria.”

The criteria included being an All-Conference athlete for two years, an All-Northern California team player, an All-State or All-American player, a Conference MVP, an All-Conference player for two or more sports, or a player on a conference championship team.

The presenters spoke at length about the accomplishments of each athlete, then each athlete received a medal.

Past teams were presented with their awards next. The criteria for teams to be inducted into the Hall of Fame were slightly different.

The criteria included winning a conference championship, winning a regional championship, being state champion or runner-up, setting a school record for most wins or win-loss record, or winning a major bowl game.

The ceremony ended with contributors being recognized for their support in creating the Hall of Fame.

Right now, the Hall of Fame plaques are on display in Contra Costa College’s gymnasium. The list of inductees can be found here