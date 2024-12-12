A Short Review Of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Back To The Duniverse

Coming hot off the heels of (HBO) MAX’s remake of the full-length feature film “Dune” (1984), MAX has brought us a spin-off in the form of an origin story called “Dune: Prophecy.” Prophecy is set in the distant past and in the series first episode viewers get details about the rise of the Bene-Gesserit (which are just known as the sisterhood at this point), as well as some crucial “Dune” universe (Duniverse) details that will set the scene for the eventual arrival of Paul Atriedes the future ‘Kwistaz Haderach’ in a mere 10,000 years.

Despite being set 10,000 years in the past, the Duniverse appears very familiar, which is strange. How is it that things like fashion and architecture are pretty much the same as they are 10,000 years into the future? Which raises another question, why use such a massive chunk of time to tell your prequel story, it seems unnecessary. I must confess that I never read any of the novels from the Duniverse, so I’m not aware of all the canon, and perhaps that is explained. But I have seen the 1984 original “Dune” film as well as the two recent MAX films and one of the things that lended to their magic was that it was set 10,000 years into the future. With that being said, it seems like an odd choice to wipe that away for Dune Prophecy, though there’s also a chance the large time gap is explained in subsequent episodes.

That small hang up notwithstanding Prophecy is a very watchable show. It’s well cast with outstanding actors like Mark Strong, the bad guy from “Sherlock Holmes” (2009), Travis Fimmel from “Vikings”, a popular tv series, Emily Watson from “Punch Drunk Love” (2002) as well as many more equally excellent actors.

Though the plot from the first episode starts off a little heavy with information it’s not overwhelming and ultimately doesn’t detract from the entertaining story. The various locales are all magnificent to look at (much like the films), and MAX went all out with the costume and set designs. The contrast between stark and bright is on full display, and skillfully interwoven within the main story. And for those who enjoy symbolism, oh boy is this the show for you.

MAX did a great job making another beautiful, engaging, well acted show that also helps unravel some of the mysteries from the recent films. Though technically Prophecy is tied to the MAX films, it can still be enjoyed on its own. For those who enjoyed the MAX films I highly recommend this new entry from the Duniverse.