Free lunch program at CCC cafeteria returns

The CCC Wellness Center and coordinator Hope C. Dixon is pleased to announce free lunches for the Spring semester that began on February 11, 2025.

These passes are available to active registered students starting at 12:30 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The first 75 students who check in with their CCC ID will be given a $10 pass and have to be used the same day.

An evening option is also available, the evening option is from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM also on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays . The initial 15 students who check in at the cafeteria will be awarded a $10 meal pass, valid for use on the same day. Students are permitted to access one pass each day. Choosing either the noon or evening option, they request that you maximize your pass during each visit.

Students are responsible for covering charges exceeding $10. Passes can be used for any items available on the cafeteria menu. If you have any questions or would like to share feedback to enhance our supportive services, please do not hesitate to email [email protected].