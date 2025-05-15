Book bans limit academic and intellectual freedom

Within the past decade the United States has begun to experience a shift in attitude toward book bans. Although the concept of banning books, which can broadly be defined as an effort to remove or restrict access to books, is nothing new, states like Florida, Texas and Tennessee have started a trend of banning books in school and public libraries more than ever before.

According to the American Library Association, 5,813 books were reportedly challenged in the United States during 2024, which is more than double the amount of books that were reportedly challenged in 2015.

While much of the argument for book bans stems from the need to protect children from potentially harmful information, book bans have become a tool for political gain and a way for parties to shift the viewpoints of their voters at the root. Data from the American Library Association has also shown that 72% of propositions to ban books in schools and public libraries come from government entities. Many lawmakers and advocacy groups have voiced their endorsement of book bans as a way to suppress alternative viewpoints while simultaneously increasing the visibility of their own views.

But allowing any form of government, whether it be a committee of school board members or the Supreme Court, to restrict public access to information limits open minded thinking.

Although banning books from libraries because of “viewpoint discrimination” goes against the First Amendment, some states still have the authority to ban books from public libraries and schools if the books are deemed “pervasively vulgar” or “educationally unsuitable”.

However, the vagueness of those phrases can lead to instances where much is still left up to personal interpretation. Some of the most frequently banned titles contain themes that relate to gender identity, sexuality and race according to Pen America. Although it may be argued that some books on such topics have the potential to be inappropriate in certain settings they can generally be considered educational in a variety of circumstances which means that the data contradicts much of the reasoning and legality which supports book bans.

The vague legal and politicalized nature of book bans leaves a lingering question: In a country where so many consider freedom of speech and expression to be a top priority, why are so many unable to put aside their own opinions and recognize that banning books is harmful to society?

The idea that everyone is going to simultaneously agree on what books should be in libraries is unlikely at best. Everyone has their own opinions–and that’s perfectly okay. But a large part of learning includes hearing opposing ideas from a diverse population.

Having access to different opinions that may be different from our own can lead to the discovery of new ideas or thought processes. That makes it all the more important for students to read from a wide selection of literature so that they can learn from others and use their knowledge to engage with their peers. If everyone had the same views on everything then humanity wouldn’t have created so many of the things we value today.

While the overall idea that banning books is necessary to protect children from harmful or inappropriate information may be partially inspired by good intentions, it also still doesn’t change the fact that they are restricting information that might benefit others.

Most school and public libraries cater their book selection to people from a variety of different ages and backgrounds. A book that might be considered ‘inappropriate’ for a young child could be perfectly acceptable for a teenager or adult to read. But some book bans unfairly limit access to literature for everyone, not just children.

When people use their personal opinions to justify impeding access to information that may potentially benefit others, it can no longer be qualified as restricting knowledge for the sake of ‘protection’. The reason that libraries exist is so that everyone can have access to a diverse selection of literature and resources. Until people begin to recognize the negative impact of restricting access to literature, book bans will continue to be an attempt to infringe on the right to freedom of speech, expression and knowledge as a whole.