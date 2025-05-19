This baseball season could belong to the SF Giants

The San Francisco Giants have a good shot at winning another World Series soon.

Despite their elimination last season from playoff contention, and the fact that the team has not won the Series in more than a decade, they have been close in recent years.

This season could be the moment. The Giants team has young, talented players. Buster Posey, appointed in 2024 as president of baseball operations, is in a good position to help the team get farther. He knows the organization well.

The San Francisco Giants is one of the oldest and most famous teams in baseball. They were started in 1883 in New York, where they were first called the New York Gothams. They changed their name to the New York Giants and stayed in New York until 1957. In 1958, they moved to San Francisco. But they weren’t the only team to move to California that year — the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles too. MLB said the Giants could only move if the Dodgers did too. That move started one of the biggest rivalries in sports: Giants vs. Dodgers.

Since then, the Giants have made a big name for themselves on the West Coast. They’ve won eight World Series titles — their most recent win was in 2014. Their best seasons in recent history were 2010, 2012, and 2014, which is when the team last won the World Series.

Giants fans still talk about how amazing those years were. I think next season could be another championship season. The team has had some all-time great players. Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, Felipe Alou, and Barry Bonds are just some of the Hall of Famers who played for the Giants. These names are known by anyone who follows baseball.

Third baseman Matt Chapman is among the current players who could achieve similar greatness. He won his fifth Rawlings Gold Glove Award last season and just signed an extension on his lease. Jung Hoo Lee, Willy Adames, Elliott Ramos, and Luis Matos are also star players who could help the team make it to the post-season.

One of my favorite moments as a fan was when I met Matos in August 2024. He was playing for the Sacramento River Cats, and I told him that I believed he would get called back up to the Giants. Now he’s there, and I’m proud of that.

The Giants have one of the best farm systems (the minor league teams that help develop players). The team is great at developing players like Matos through that system.

I’ve been a Giants fan for as long as I can remember. My love for the team started with my grandparents. Since I was three years old, they would sit with me and watch games, helping me understand and fall in love with baseball. Since 2014, I’ve gone to multiple Giants games every single year — almost always with my grandfather. It’s our special tradition and one of the best parts of my life.

As a fan, I have high expectations for this season.

No matter what happens, I’ll always be a fan. The Giants aren’t just my team — they’re part of my family’s story.