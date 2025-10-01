Longtime CCC artist turns 90

Eddie Mure has been a nurturing presence in the Contra Costa College Art Department for more than two decades as a volunteer.

She patiently helps students with their sculpture work, giving them encouragement and advice as they toil away at ceramics and other work.

So, when Mure turned 90 this week, students, instructors and family members showed up to celebrate at an art show the department hosted on Sept. 29 in honor of her birthday.

“She helps our students and takes care of our studio, maintains the studio, and has done a lot for our students,” said Art Professor Jiajun Lu – also known as JJ. “The students love Eddie; she helps them finish assignments.”

Story continues below advertisement

“They affectionately call me ‘Grandmother,’ a name I cherish,” said Mure.

Mure knew the campus from her time in the late 1970s,when she had taken culinary arts and business management courses. After retiring, she returned to CCC in 1998 and enrolled in a sculpture class. Coming back felt like coming home, Mure said. Her first art class was with Richard Akers, then chair of the Art department. It turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life.

In 2002, two years after beginning her art classes, Akers invited her to volunteer in the sculpture studio.

“Having recently lost my husband, I was grateful for the chance to give back and stay connected,” Mure explained. Volunteering became a healing and deeply rewarding experience. Mure has been a volunteer for the sculpture studio for 23 years.

For many years now, she has worked with countless creative students and on her own art.

“After she retired, she put a lot of passion and energy into the studio study,” Lu said. “She is a very good artist.” Her student mentees agree.



“I really like her style,” said Dominic Perry, one of the students who has worked with her closely.

Another of her students expressed joy at seeing her artwork after experiencing her help.

“She is so sweet and lovely,” said student Rick Chen. “Eddie’s artwork is so beautiful, and I was surprised because I had never seen her work before and it was so amazing.”

Mure spoke warmly of her time at Contra Costa College.

“CCC truly is a special place where people of all ages come to sharpen their creative skills,” said Mure. “Over the years, I’ve seen so many students go on to pursue their passions and build careers in art.”