Local students guaranteed admission to CSU East Bay under new state law

A new law guarantees eligible California high school students admission into participating California State Universities.

The CSU Direct Admissions Program has announced a state-wide change to the admissions process. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Oct. 6, Senate Bill 640 guarantees that students who meet the eligibility requirements will be automatically accepted into 16 California State Universities.

The CSUs that students will be accepted from in this pilot program are based on their closest campus. From this selection, students will have the option to select which of the campuses they would like to formally apply to.

CSU East Bay is the local CSU campus for Middle College High School, the dual-enrollment program on the Contra Costa College campus. Under the new law, students of the class of 2026 will be guaranteed admission to the East Bay-based university.

Timothy Poston, a senior at Middle College, is excited by the program. “It’s super useful. Some people might be a little nervous about the application process and this opportunity will be really helpful for students,” he explained.

As seniors across the nation prepare to submit their college applications, this new admissions process will play a large role in applications this cycle.

“I think that could be very beneficial, especially for students who may not be entirely sure about where they want to go for college…[It] can help alleviate a lot of stress,” Teaya Moody, Middle College’s high school counselor, said in an interview.

This streamlined approach to admissions was inspired by an experiment in Riverside County where eligible high school students were guaranteed admissions to a select 10 CSU campuses. The experiment results in a 12% increase in enrollment to CSUs.

“We saw great results,” the head of enrollment management at CSU April Grommo told The San Francisco Chronicle. “There were stories of students saying, ‘You know what? I got a D and wasn’t going to re-take that course.’ But after learning they were admitted, they said, ‘Now I’ll re-take it.’”

The direct admissions approach has gained traction in recent years. Prompted by a decline in campus enrollment after the COVID-19 pandemic, the process is said to encourage enrollment in a proactive way.

The CSU enrollment process, which relies on high school grades for first-year students, will consider eligibility through a platform known as CaliforniaColleges.edu. According to the bill, all seniors in participating districts are considered via automated transcript-based accounts on the platform.

Upon review of their transcript, the bill requires an automated letter to be sent out to a student. The letter will detail the eligibility of the student and the necessary courses, if any, required to admit the student in the future.

These letters are expected to be sent out within the next coming weeks.